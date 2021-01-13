Bulgaria’s exports dropped 7.8% in January – November 2020 y/y

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria’s exports in January – November 2020 added up to about 50 billion leva, a decrease of 7.8 per cent compared with January – November 2019, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on January 13, citing preliminary data.

In November 2020 the total exports of goods from Bulgaria added up to 4 847.4 million leva, a decrease of 9.6 per cent compared with November 2019.

The total value of all goods imported into Bulgaria in January – November 2020 was 54.4 billion leva (at CIF prices), about 9.9 per cent less than the same period of 2019.

In November 2020, the total imports of goods into Bulgaria decreased by 0.5 per cent compared with November 2019, adding up to 5.6 billion leva.

Bulgaria’s total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – import CIF) was negative in January – November 2020, amounting to 4.4 billion leva.

In November 2020, the total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – import CIF) was also negative, adding up to 829.6 million leva, the NSI said.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!