Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 98 deaths, 3183 new cases

Ninety-eight people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 22 102, according to the October 15 report by the unified information portal.

Of 18 725 tests done in the past day, 3183 – about 16.99 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 534 312 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 57 057 are active. The number of active cases has risen by 1599 in the past day.

The report said that 1486 people were registered in the past day as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 455 153.

There are 5867 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, with the report saying that 721 were newly-admitted. There are 493 in intensive care, an increase of six in the past day. As the Health Ministry has emphasised daily, the vast majority of patients in hospital, and those who had died, had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Fifty-one medical personnel tested positive for Covid-19 in the past day, bringing the total to date to 14 989.

So far, 2 615 154 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 8064 in the past day.

A total 1 377 516 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 4793 in the past day.

The report said that to date, 6970 people had received a booster dose of vaccine.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

