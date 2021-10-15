Covid-19 dark red zones in Bulgaria now number 11

Share this: Facebook

The number of districts in Bulgaria that are Covid-19 dark red zones, meaning a morbidity rate of 500 or more out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, has risen to 11 after Stara Zagora and Yambol crossed the threshold, according to the October 15 update by the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (NCIPD).

The other nine dark red zone districts (coloured in brown on the NCIPD map) are Sofia city, Sofia district, Gabrovo, Vidin, Kyustendil, Montana, Pernik, Sliven and Varna.

Fourteen districts are Covid-19 red zones, meaning a morbidity rate from 250 to 499.9 per 100 000 population.

The remaining three are yellow zones, meaning an infection rate from 100 to 249.9 per 100 000 population: Kurdzhali, Haskovo and Pleven.

The NCIPD update said that Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate was 464.83 per 100 000 population, up from 448.45 on October 14.

