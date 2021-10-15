‘Code orange’ weather warning for 13 Bulgarian districts on October 16

Share this: Facebook

Bulgarian authorities have issued the Code Orange warning of dangerous weather for 13 districts for October 16 because of forecast heavy rain.

The 13 districts are Smolyan, Kurdzhali, Haskovo, Yambol, Sliven, Bourgas, Varna, Dobrich, Silistra, Shoumen, Turgovishte, Razgrad and Rousse.

Seven districts were issued the lesser Code Yellow warning of potentially dangerous weather for forecast heavy rain on Saturday: Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Stara Zagora, Veliko Turnovo, Gabrovo, Lovech and Pleven.

The remaining districts in Bulgaria, mainly in the western part of the country, were assigned Code Green, meaning that no weather warning is in effect.

(Photo: David Rosen Photography)

