Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 86 deaths, 3440 new cases

Eighty-six people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 22 188, according to the October 16 report by the unified information portal.

Of 24 730 tests done in the past day, 3440 – about 13.91 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 537 752 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 58 764 are active. The number of active cases increased by 1707 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 1647 people were registered as having recovered, bringing the total to 456 800.

There are 5936 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria. The number of new patients in hospital is 740, the report said. There are 509 in intensive care, 16 more than the figure in the October 15 report.

Forty-four medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to 15 033.

A total of 2 623 783 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria so far, including 8634 in the past day.

A total of 1 382 469 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 4953 in the past day.

A total of 7748 people have received a booster dose of vaccine, the report said.

