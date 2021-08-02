Kunchev: 95% of Covid-19 patients in ICU in Bulgaria were not vaccinated

Share this: Facebook

About 95 to 96 per cent of Covid-19 patients in intensive care in Bulgaria had not been vaccinated, Chief State Health Inspector Angel Kunchev told Nova Televizia in an interview on August 2.

The August 2 daily report by Bulgaria’s national information system shows 81 patients with Covid-19 in intensive care, an increase of three in the past day.

Kunchev said that Bulgaria was already at the beginning of the fourth wave of Covid-19.

“For a week now, we have been seeing a steady increase in the number of infected people. Fortunately, not too fast, but it is a fact that last week there was a day with more than 300 infected. I guess we’ll see 500 this week,” he said.

Kunchev said that it was quite possible that in September there will be 3000 infected people a day.

“Exactly how many will be infected and how quickly they will come depends on many factors, starting with the rate of immunisation, where we cannot boast of whatever success, and also includes compliance with measures, where even less we can we boast of some success,” he said.

Asked if lockdown in some form is being considered solely for the unvaccinated, Kunchev said: “From a medical point of view, this makes sense. The immunised are much more protected than the others.

“From a purely social point of view, however, I am avoiding commenting because society is very tired and reluctant to adopt new restrictive measures. I guess any government, whatever it is, will take that fact into account.”



“I would recommend new and severe restrictions only as a last resort, because the accumulated fatigue and desire for a normal life are very strong. However, if the curve is too steep, if we have 3000-4000 infected per day, this is not impossible to happen. It all depends on the situation,” he said.

(Photo of Kunchev via BNT)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

