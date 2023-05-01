Covid-19: In past month, 68 deaths in Bulgaria

The deaths of 68 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past month, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 38 328, according to figures posted on the unified information portal on May 1.

The Covid-19 death toll is comparable to the first months of the pandemic in Bulgaria, but also the second-highest in 2023 and notably higher than in February and March this year.

In March 2020, when the first Covid-19 case was detected in the country, there were eight deaths, followed by 58 in April 2020 and 72 in May 2020.

In January 2023, Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll was 71, according to figures posted on February 1. In February 2023, the country’s Covid-19 death toll was 38 and in March it was 43.

In contrast to disinformation being spread on social networks, claiming that recently road deaths in Bulgaria exceed those of people who had tested positive for Covid-19, the opposite is true – the Covid-19 death toll in April is more than double the 27 road deaths in Bulgaria in April.

A total of 4241 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Bulgaria in March, bringing the total to date to 1 304 350.

There are 2958 active cases, 596 more than the figure in the April 1 report.

As of May 1, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 31.58 out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, up from the 26.2 figure reported on March 1.

There are 372 Covid-19 patients in hospital in Bulgaria, 46 more than the figure in the April 1 report, with 42 in intensive care, seven more than the figure in the April 1 report.

A total of 4 612 201 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 1500 in the past month.

A total of 2 077 393 people have completed the vaccination cycle, including 769 in the past month.

A total of 945 305 people have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 618 in the past month.

As of the May 1 report, a total of 72 117 adapted booster doses had been administered, including 618 in the past month.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the ‘become a patron’ button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!