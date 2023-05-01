Bulgaria’s road death toll in first four months of 2023 is 135

A total of 135 people died in road accidents in Bulgaria in the first four months of 2023, according to provisional data published on May 1 by the Interior Ministry.

This is seven fewer than at the same time in 2022, the ministry said.

In January to May 2023, apart from the road deaths, 2332 people were seriously injured. The number of serious accidents added up to 1772.

In April 2023, there were 439 serious accidents, leaving 27 people dead and 572 injured.

In 2022, Bulgaria had the second-highest road death rate in the European Union, according to provisional figures published on February 21 by the European Commission.

Romania had the highest road death rate in the EU in 2022, at 86 deaths per one million inhabitants, followed by Bulgaria at 78 per million.

(Photo: Jennifer Shihab/freeimages.com)

