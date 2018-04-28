Bulgarian Foreign Minister: EU and Western Balkans leaders should meet more often

Share this: Facebook

Joint efforts by the European Union and the countries of the Western Balkans could make the region stable and prosperous, and a positive step in this direction would be more frequent meetings between them, Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva said.

Zaharieva said that the planned EU-Western Balkans summit to be held in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia on May 17 2018 would be the first of its kind in 15 years.

“It is not normal for meetings with our neighbours, some of which are already negotiating for (EU) membership, to be so rare,” Zaharieva told a discussion in Brussels on the future of the Western Balkans, organised by the Konrad Adenauer Foundation, on April 26.

The Balkans are a region with a difficult history. Even today, there are still open issues between some of the countries and more efforts are needed, both in terms of the necessary reforms and for stability and security, Zaharieva said.

