Students star as American College of Sofia holds annual Arts Fest

The annual Arts Fest at the American College of Sofia was an opportunity for the students to shine, on stage and in every aspect of performance.

Weeks of rehearsals culminated on June 9 in a fun day for students, their families and visitors to the campus as the young performers showed off their talents, in an enchanting blend of the meeting of American and Bulgarian cultures.

The campus, spick and span after the recent thorough renovation and modernisation of the facilities, made a perfect setting for the fest, which featured not only live performances of music, drama and dance, but also exhibitions of art by the students, stands by student clubs, and sales of food and other goodies, all in good charitable causes.

The American College of Sofia’s traditional springtime Arts Fest is just part of the school’s cultural calendar, along with several stage productions every year, an English-language musical performance, Bulgarian-language drama, Christmas concert and Classical Music Concert.

One example: 2018 saw, from May 8 to 10, the Musical Club’s production of Singin’ in the Rain at the Sulza i Smyah Theatre in Sofia, well-attended performances.

On June 9, at the Arts Fest itself, the hours of the event offered, a selection from ACS musical productions, Guys and Dolls, and Fame. The “Classical Spotlight” at the Concert Hall went off with aplomb, to applause and ovations. There was much more – performing arts in the Whitaker Auditorium, Balkan Dance, a Pop and Rock stage in the closing phase of the day. And while the campus is of a standard that could lead one to think one is one of the finer colleges in the US, a spontaneous horo (traditional circular dance) was a stirring reminder that ACS honours all traditions, Bulgarian and international.

Beyond the performances and stands, visitors also had the opportunity for an informative tour of the revamped campus and its facilities, a reminder that more than just the fun of the fest, ACS also is a place where youngsters and faculty get on with the serious business of learning. To learn more about the American College of Sofia and all the opportunities it offers, please click here.

(Photos: Krum Stoev and Elly Tzonova)

