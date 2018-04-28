Bulgarian Foreign Ministry warns travellers of Greek public transport strike on May 1

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has warned citizens travelling to Greece that there will be public transport strikes in that country on May 1 2018, affecting vessels, trains, buses and the metro in Athens.

The Panhellenic Seamen’s Federation (PNO) has announced a 24-hour national strike affecting all categories of ships.

Following a PNO decision to participate in the strike called by the General Confederation of Greek Workers (GSEE), ships of all categories will remain in ports from May at 0.01am until midnight.

Strikes and work stoppages in Greek capital city Athens will include a 24-hour strike by trolley bus staff.

Line 1 of the metro in Athens will not run from 5am to 8am on May 1, according to the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry.

On May 1, for 24 hours there will no suburban trains in Athens nor Trainose trains throughout Greece.

Because of the strike, departures of evening trains linking Athens and Thessaloniki on April 30 have been cancelled.

(Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

