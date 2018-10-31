2018 Kinomania film festival is on from November 15 to 29

Share this: Facebook

The Kinomania film festival, now in its 32nd year, has its opening gala on November 15 2018 and continues until November 29.

The schedule, however, includes films from November 8 onwards, starting with a screening of the 1975 Swedish production of Mozart’s The Magic Flute, directed by Ingmar Bergman.

Bergman’s film won the Special Award from the American National Society of Film Critics for “demonstrating how pleasurable opera can be on film”.

Apart from the November 8 screening at 7pm at Lumiere Lidl, it will be shown again on November 10 at 3.15pm at the Odeon cinema.

The Opening Gala on November 15 features a new Bulgarian film, The Time is Ours, produced and directed by Petar Popzlatev.

Full details of the schedule of the festival, as well as details of how to get tickets, are available in English on the Kinomania website.

