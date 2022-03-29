Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 43 deaths, 1442 new cases registered

Share this: Facebook

The deaths of 43 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 36 480, according to the March 29 report by the unified information portal.

Of 13 155 tests done in the past day, 1442 – about 10.96 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 1 134 906 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 188 112 are active.

The number of active cases decreased by 1240 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 2639 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 910 314.

As of March 29, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 285.89 out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 300.22 on March 28.

There are 1963 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 294 newly admitted. There are 294 in intensive care, 24 fewer than the figure in the March 28 report.

Thirty-one medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 24 007.



A total of 4 346 559 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 1398 in the past day.

A total of 2 049 587 people have completed the vaccination cycle, including 285 in the past day, while 719 339 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 1023 in the past day.

