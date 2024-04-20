Middle East tensions: Bulgaria calls on citizens not to travel to Iran, Iraq

In connection with the growing risks of a deterioration of the security situation in Iraq and the region after the strikes in Iraq on the night of April 19-20, Bulgaria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a reminder to Bulgarian citizens of its recommendation to refraining from travel to Iraq.

“We call on Bulgarian citizens who do not have serious and urgent reasons to stay in the country to leave it as soon as possible,” Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry also called on Bulgarians not to travel to Iran and said that those who were in the country as tourists should leave it as quickly as possible.

“In connection with the current situation in the Middle East region, we remind Bulgarian citizens in Iran to strictly adhere to the instructions of the Iranian authorities, in case of a complication of the security situation in the country,” the ministry said.

“It is necessary to avoid places near military sites or those where events related to a large gathering of people are held. We do not recommend visiting large bazaars or shopping centres”.

The ministry quoted the embassy as saying that there were the following options for travelling to Bulgaria:

– Through the airlines continuing to operate flights from Imam Khomeini International Airport. It is mandatory to check the latest information on the websites of the relevant airline and Tehran International Airport. Lufthansa and Austrian Airlines will not operate flights to and from Iran until April 30, 2024.

– Through the land borders with Turkey and Armenia. The land border with Azerbaijan is closed.

(Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)