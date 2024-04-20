Bulgaria issues weather warnings over forecast heavy rain, thunderstorms

Bulgaria has issued the Code Orange warning of hazardous weather for the districts of Blagoevgrad and Smolyan for April 21 because of forecast heavy rain and thunderstorms.

All other districts in the country are subject to the lesser Code Yellow warning of potentially hazardous weather, also because of forecast rain and thunderstorms, with the exception of the districts of Vidin and Montana, which are classified Code Green, meaning that no weather warning is in place.

(Photo: Thomas Bush)