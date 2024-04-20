The Sofia Globe

Bulgaria’s independent English-language news and features website.

Bulgaria 

Bulgaria issues weather warnings over forecast heavy rain, thunderstorms

The Sofia Globe staff

Bulgaria has issued the Code Orange warning of hazardous weather for the districts of Blagoevgrad and Smolyan for April 21 because of forecast heavy rain and thunderstorms.

All other districts in the country are subject to the lesser Code Yellow warning of potentially hazardous weather, also because of forecast rain and thunderstorms, with the exception of the districts of Vidin and Montana, which are classified Code Green, meaning that no weather warning is in place.

(Photo: Thomas Bush)

The Sofia Globe staff

The Sofia Globe - the Sofia-based fully independent English-language news and features website, covering Bulgaria, the Balkans and the EU. Sign up to subscribe to sofiaglobe.com's daily bulletin through the form on our homepage. https://www.patreon.com/user?u=32709292

You May Also Like

US government deeply concerned about racist statements in Bulgaria

The Sofia Globe staff

Bulgarian MPs pass constitutional amendments on judicial reforms at second reading

The Sofia Globe staff

Bulgaria’s new electricity prices still facing opposition

The Sofia Globe staff