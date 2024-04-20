Bulgaria declares May 2 a non-school day, creating six-day weekend

May 2 will be a non-school day for all schools in Bulgaria, creating a six-day weekend from Labour Day to the end of this year’s Orthodox Easter.

Caretaker Education Minister Galin Tsokov announced the decision on the evening of April 19, after numerous municipalities in Bulgaria declared that May 2 would be a non-school day.

There are 1414 schools in these municipalities, where more than half a million children study – more than 70 per cent of all pupils in the country, Tsokov said.

May 1, Labour Day, is a public holiday, this year falling on a Wednesday. The Orthodox Easter weekend starts on May 3, Holy Friday, and continues until May 6 inclusive – the latter date also the Gergyovden (St George’s Day) and Armed Forces Day public holiday.

For further details of Bulgaria’s long weekends and public holidays in 2024, please click here.

(Photo: Education Ministry)