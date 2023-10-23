Clocks in Bulgaria change to winter time on October 29 2023

Clocks in Bulgaria change to winter time at 4am on October 29 2023, the final Sunday of the month, going back an hour to 3am.

This marks the end of the annual Daylight Saving Time that in 2023 began on March 26.

Bulgaria remains on winter time until March 30 2024, the final Sunday of that month next year, when clocks will go forward an hour when daylight savings time returns – if it does, pending any changes by then.

In the European Union, initial plans had been that the October 2019 change would be the final one and the system of twice-yearly changes would be scrapped. However, talk of changing the system has receded since then.

In 2023, the change to winter time coincides with Bulgaria’s municipal and mayoral elections, not for the first time. The same coincidence occurred at the previous municipal elections, in 2019.

(Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

