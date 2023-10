An earthquake of 3.9 on the Richter scale was recorded seven kilometres east of Bulgaria’s city of Plovdiv at 2.47pm on October 23, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

The earthquake was at a depth of eight km, the centre said.

Local media said that immediately after the quake, Plovdiv schools were evacuated, with pupils given a 30-minute break.

(Photo: Miles Davidson)