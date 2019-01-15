Lufthansa, Ryanair flights between Sofia and German cities cancelled on January 15 because of strike

Share this: Facebook

Flights between Sofia Airport and Frankfurt and Hamburg were cancelled on January 15 because of a strike by security staff at Germany’s largest airports.

Two airlines were affected, Lufthansa and Ryanair.

According to a notice on the Sofia Airport website, the affected flights are:

Lufthansa: The 6.50am flight from Sofia to Frankfurt, the 1.40pm flight from Frankfurt to Sofia, the 2.25pm flight from Sofia to Frankfurt and the 10.15pm flight from Frankfurt to Sofia.

Ryanair: The 5.30pm flight from Sofia to Hamburg, and the 11.10pm flight from Hamburg to Sofia.

Deutsche Welle reported that the 18-hour warning strike at Germany’s largest airports overall would affect an estimated 220 000 passengers.

The DBB and Verdi trade unions began their walkout at 2am local time (0100 UTC). The action is in support of a pay claim seeking to increase the hourly rate for staff to 20 euro: “Because employers have shown no willingness to make a better offer, the extension of warning strikes has become necessary,” Verdi board member Ute Kittel said, DW reported.

(Photo: Hermann Rohrmeier)

