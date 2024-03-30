Bulgaria’s Varna Airport announces summer 2024 flight schedule

On April 1 2024, almost immediately after Bulgaria’s accession to the Schengen zone by air, national carrier Bulgaria Air will increase the frequency of its flights from Sofia to Varna, and on weekdays will operate three flights a day, while on Saturdays and Sundays there are two flights a day, Varna Airport said on its website.

On International Aviation Day, April 12, the first summer tourists will land at Varna Airport, as Transavia France launches its direct scheduled flights from Paris (Orly Airport), which will be operated every Friday until the end of September.

After the successful launch of Volotea’s Nantes-Varna route last summer season, this year the low-cost airline will operate it again, together with the already established Lille-Varna route. Flights will resume on April 23.

From April, Turkish Airlines increases the frequency of flights from Istanbul to Varna. During the winter period, they were daily, and in the summer there will be 11 flights a week.

From the beginning of April, Austrian Airlines will also operate flights connecting Varna with Vienna – six times a week, and from the middle of April, the flights will be daily.

On June 1, Air Serbia resumes direct flights from Belgrade to Varna, four times a week.

A new route is also opening from Germany, as on May 3, Discover Airlines launched flights from Munich to Varna with two flights a week.

At the end of April, for the third summer in a row, the airline will also operate regular flights from Frankfurt to Varna, three times a week, thus, in addition to direct flights to the two German cities, as part of the Lufthansa group, passengers have even more options for connecting flights to multiple destinations worldwide.

Ryanair has already resumed flights from Vienna to Varna in the middle of March, and at the beginning of June, will also resume flights from Katowice and Krakow (Poland), as well as from Vilnius (Lithuania).

Wizz Air will continue to operate flights to Berlin, Dortmund, Hamburg, Memmingen (Germany), London Luton (UK), Charleroi (Belgium) and Eindhoven (Netherlands).

During the months of April and May, there are charter programmes for the residents of Varna and the region to destinations such as Turkey, Egypt, Tunisia, Spain, and Italy.

The first charters from Germany start in the middle of May, and this year two new airlines will operate charter flights from Hanover – Fly Lili and TUI Deutschland.

From the second half of May, charter flights from Poland and the Scandinavian countries, and from the Czech Republic at the beginning of June, also will start, Varna Airport said.

Please support The Sofia Globe by signing up to become a subscriber to our page on Patreon: