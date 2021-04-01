Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 3006 deaths in past month

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria’s death toll among people who had tested positive for Covid-19 is 13 197, an increase of 3006 compared with the figure in the March 1 report by the national information system.

In the past 24 hours, the deaths of 129 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered, according to the national information system’s April 1 report.

Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll in March was substantially higher than in the preceding two months: 1469 in January and 1146 in February.

The number of active cases is 69 875, an increase of 38 573 compared with the March 1 report.

According to the April 1 report, the number of patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria has crossed the 10 000-mark, reaching 10 093 – a total 5349 higher than a month ago.

There are 772 patients in intensive care, 378 more than a month ago.

To date, 11 956 medical personnel in Bulgaria have tested positive for new coronavirus, an increase of 1745 in the past month.

According to the national information system, the number of people who have recovered from the virus rose by 54 016 in the past month, to 259 561.

A total of 259 998 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered since the March 1 report, bringing the total to 472 443.

The report said that to date, 95 003 people have received a second dose, an increase of 57 624 compared with the figure in the March 1 report.

In the past 24 hours, 17 947 tests were done, of which 4207 – about 23.4 per cent – proved positive, the April 1 report said.

(Photo: Alexandrovska Hospital)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

The Sofia Globe has no connection whatsoever to any Bulgarian government or state institution, nor to any Bulgarian political, business or media grouping. If you would like to support independent coverage of Bulgaria, please consider supporting The Sofia Globe via its Patreon account, for as little as three euro a month, or the equivalent in other major currencies:

Become a Patron!