Bulgaria’s Q1 2021 road death toll is 72

A total of 72 people died in road accidents in Bulgaria in the first quarter of 2021, according to provisional figures published on April 1 by the Interior Ministry.

Bulgaria’s road death toll in the first three months of 2021 is 11 lower than in January to March 2020.

In March 2021 alone, there were 21 deaths on the roads in Bulgaria, lower than the 26 reported in March 2020.

There 360 accidents on the roads in Bulgaria in March 2021 in which people died or were seriously injured, bringing the total so far this year to 1050.

A total of 445 people were seriously injured in road accidents in Bulgaria in March 2021, bringing the total this year to 1304.

Official European Union statistics in 2020 showed that the previous year, Bulgaria had the second-highest road death toll in the EU.

A total of 466 people died in accidents on Bulgaria’s roads in 2020, according to provisional figures published on January 1 by the Interior Ministry.

This figure is 162 lower than the confirmed number of road deaths in Bulgaria in 2019.

Between March 20 and May 5 2020, intercity travel restrictions were in effect in Bulgaria as a step to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

