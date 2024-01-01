Bulgaria’s public holidays and long weekends in 2024

There are five long weekends in Bulgaria in 2024.

This year, March 3 – Liberation Day, is on a Sunday, so March 4 will be a special public holiday.

May 3 to 6 is the four-day Orthodox Easter public holiday. May 6 is Gergyovden and Bulgarian Armed Forces Day, but because it is on a Monday, the law does not provide for it to be followed by an additional public holiday.

May 24, the Day of Bulgarian Education and Culture and Slavonic Script Day, is on a Friday, meaning a three-day weekend.

September 6, Unification Day, is on a Friday and September 22, Independence Day, is on a Sunday, meaning two three-day weekends in that month.

The full list of public holidays in Bulgaria in 2024 is:

January 1: New Year’s Day

March 3: Liberation Day (Bulgaria’s national day)

March 4: Special public holiday

May 1: Labour Day

May 3 – 6: Orthodox Easter

May 6: Gergyovden and Bulgarian Armed Forces Day

May 24: The Day of Bulgarian Education and Culture, and Slavonic Script Day

September 6: Unification Day

September 22: Independence Day

September 23: Special public holiday

November 1: Day of the Bulgarian Enlighteners (a holiday only for educational institutions)

December 24: Christmas Eve

December 25: Christmas Day

December 26: Second Day of Christmas

(Photo: costi/freeimages.com)

