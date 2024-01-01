Bulgaria’s public holidays and long weekends in 2024
There are five long weekends in Bulgaria in 2024.
This year, March 3 – Liberation Day, is on a Sunday, so March 4 will be a special public holiday.
May 3 to 6 is the four-day Orthodox Easter public holiday. May 6 is Gergyovden and Bulgarian Armed Forces Day, but because it is on a Monday, the law does not provide for it to be followed by an additional public holiday.
May 24, the Day of Bulgarian Education and Culture and Slavonic Script Day, is on a Friday, meaning a three-day weekend.
September 6, Unification Day, is on a Friday and September 22, Independence Day, is on a Sunday, meaning two three-day weekends in that month.
The full list of public holidays in Bulgaria in 2024 is:
January 1: New Year’s Day
March 3: Liberation Day (Bulgaria’s national day)
March 4: Special public holiday
May 1: Labour Day
May 3 – 6: Orthodox Easter
May 6: Gergyovden and Bulgarian Armed Forces Day
May 24: The Day of Bulgarian Education and Culture, and Slavonic Script Day
September 6: Unification Day
September 22: Independence Day
September 23: Special public holiday
November 1: Day of the Bulgarian Enlighteners (a holiday only for educational institutions)
December 24: Christmas Eve
December 25: Christmas Day
December 26: Second Day of Christmas
(Photo: costi/freeimages.com)
Please support The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com: