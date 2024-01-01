Bulgaria’s road accident death toll in 2023 was 521

A total of 521 people died in accidents on Bulgaria’s roads in 2023, according to provisional figures posted on January 1 by the Interior Ministry.

This is the second-lowest road death toll in Bulgaria in the past seven years.

In 2017, a total of 678 people died in accidents on Bulgaria’s roads; in 2018, 609; in 2019, 623; in 2020, 466 (a drop generally attributed to travel restrictions imposed for a time as a measure against the spread of Covid-19); in 2021, 560; and in 2022, 525.

Before 2017, Bulgaria had the highest road fatality rate in the EU, which it joined at the beginning of 2007.

In 2023, there were 6979 road accidents in Bulgaria in which people died or were seriously injured. A total of 9090 people were seriously injured.

In December 2023, there were 556 road accidents, leaving 32 dead and 718 seriously injured.

In December 2022, there were 495 road accidents, leaving 44 people dead and 636 seriously injured.

In 2022, Bulgaria had the second-highest road death rate in the European Union, according to provisional figures published on February 21 by the European Commission.

Romania had the highest road death rate in the EU in 2022, at 86 deaths per one million inhabitants, followed by Bulgaria at 78 per million.

(Photo: Gabriella Fabbri)

