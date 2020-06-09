Cyprus re-opens airports to Bulgaria flights

Share this: Facebook

Cyprus re-opened its airports to flights to and from 19 countries including Bulgaria on June 9, the Foreign Ministry in Sofia said.

A Bulgaria Air flight was scheduled for 9.15pm on June 9 from Sofia to Larnaca.

As of June 1, people arriving in Bulgaria from Cyprus are not subject to mandatory quarantine.

Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said that people arriving in Cyprus from the 19 countries are required to present a certificate from an accredited laboratory showing that they tested negative for Covid-19 less than 72 hours before the flight.

The test must be a PCR one and the results must be translated into English. Cypriot citizens and legal residents of Cyprus will be able to carry out laboratory tests on arrival in Cyprus.

The test requirement will remain in place until June 20.

The full list of 19 countries is Bulgaria, Greece, Malta, Norway, Austria, Finland, Slovenia, Hungary, Israel, Denmark, Germany, Slovakia, Lithuania, Switzerland, Poland, Romania, Croatia, Estonia and the Czech Republic.

(Photo, of a Bulgaria Air Airbus A320 of the type used for flights to Cyprus: Anna Zvereva)



