Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 124 deaths, 5178 new cases

A total of 124 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 23 718, according to the October 29 report by the unified information portal.

Of those who died in the past day, 93.55 per cent had not been vaccinated, the report said.

Of 49 300 tests done in the past day, 5178 – about 10.5 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 592 943 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 93 276 are active. The number of active cases rose by 2733 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 2321 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 475 949.

There are 7553 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria. The report said that 897 were newly-admitted. A total of 656 patients are in intensive care, an increase of 49 in the past day.

Eighty-five medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 15 762.

The report said that to date, 2 824 345 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 had been administered in Bulgaria, including 23 395 in the past day.

A total of 1 491 628 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 12 590 in the past day.

A total of 16 391 people have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 1021 in the past day.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

The Sofia Globe's coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

