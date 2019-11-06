Major wine events in Sofia and Plovdiv in November 2019

Share this: Facebook

The ninth annual “Di Vino.Taste” Bulgaria wine forum is being held at the Inter Expo Centre in Bulgaria’s capital Sofia from November 22 to 24 2019.

Eighty-four Bulgarian wine producers are participating.

Each winegrower has the right to participate with up to seven wines, which will be presented by the owners or winemakers who have produced the wine, the organisers said.

More than 500 of the best Bulgarian wines are at the disposal of visitors and they can taste them without limit.

Admission to the exposition is by ticket, and those who purchase tickets for at least one of the master classes will have access to all three days of the exhibition, the organisers said.

Further details about tickets and the programme are available at the event’s website.

In Plovdiv, the 11th Young Wine Festival is being held in the Old Town from November 15 to 17.

The festival starts with a “Dionysius parade” from the square in front of the municipality to the Old Town, accompanied by the Trakia ensemble on November 15 at 1pm.

Visitors can purchase tasting tokens at the entrance of each house at the festival locations. One token gives the right to a tasting.

Details of the programme are available at the festival’s website.

(Photo: Sean Fenning/freeimages.com)

