Covid-19 dark red zone districts in Bulgaria rise to 24

Twenty-four out of the 28 districts in Bulgaria are Covid-19 dark red zones, meaning a morbidity rate of 500 or more out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, according to the October 29 update by the unified information portal.

This is an increase of one in the past day, after Haskovo crossed the 500-mark.

Five districts are above the 1000-mark: Montana (1315.84 out of 100 000 population), Sofia city (1304.1), Pernik (1219.84), Vidin (1081.12) and Gabrovo (1061.56).

The other dark red zone districts – coloured in brown on the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases map – are Blagoevgrad, Bourgas, Varna, Veliko Turnovo, Vratsa, Dobrich, Kyustendil, Lovech, Pazardzhik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Razgrad, Rousse, Silistra, Sliven, Sofia district, Stara Zagora and Yambol.

There are three districts classified as Covid-19 red zones, meaning a morbidity rate from 250 to 499.9 per 100 000 population: Smolyan, Turgovishte and Shoumen.

One district is a yellow zone, meaning a morbidity rate from 100 to 249.9 per 100 000 population: Kurdzhali, which has a rate of 212.71 per 100 000 population.

The update said that nationally, Bulgaria’s Covid-19 morbidity rate was 847.69, up from 818.85 on October 28.

(Illustration: National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

