Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll in 2023 was 568

The deaths of 568 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in 2023, according to figures posted on the government information portal.

In 2020, the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic, the deaths of 7576 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive were registered. In 2021, a total of 23 379 Covid-19 deaths were registered in Bulgaria, and in 2022, a total of 7153.

Figures posted on January 1 2024 showed Bulgaria’s overall Covid-19 death toll as 38 676.

A total of 42 220 people tested positive in 2023, compared with 544 996 in 2022 and 747 108 in 2021. As of January 1 2024, the total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria is 1 334 324.

As of January 1 2024, there are 5595 active cases, 1795 more than the 3800 registered as of January 1 2023.

Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate as of January 1 2024 is 37.37 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, higher than the 28.72 as of January 1 2023, but significantly lower than the 342.3 reported on January 1 2022.

The January 1 2024 update said that there were 366 Covid-19 patients in hospital in Bulgaria, one more than the figure reported on the first day of last year, with 31 in intensive care, four more than on the same day last year.

A total of 457 medical personnel tested positive for Covid-19 in 2023, bringing the total to 26 742 as of January 1 this year.

A total of 4 724 462 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 had been administered, according to the figures posted on January 1, including 121 433 in 2023.

A total of 2 077 997 people had completed the vaccination cycle, including 3187 last year.

According to the January 1 2024 report, a total of 1 007 092 people had received a booster dose, including 67 793 in 2023.

According to the January 1 report, a total of 134 522 adapted booster doses had been administered, including 67 792 in 2023.

(Photo: Pod Tepeto)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

Please support The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below and signing up to become a subscriber to our page on Patreon. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!