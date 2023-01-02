Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll in 2022 was 7153

The deaths of 7153 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in 2022, according to figures posted on the government information portal.

In 2020, the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic, the deaths of 7576 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive were registered. In 2021, a total of 23 379 Covid-19 deaths were registered in Bulgaria.

The total number of Covid-19 deaths in Bulgaria was 38 108, according to the update posted on January 1 2023.

A total of 544 996 people tested positive in 2022, compared with 747 108 in 2021. As of January 1 2023, the total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria was 1 292 104.

As of January 1 2023, there were 3800 active cases, 97 779 fewer than the 101 579 registered as of January 1 2022.

Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate as of January 1 2023 was 28.72 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, significantly lower than the 342.3 reported on January 1 2022.

The January 1 2023 update said that there were 365 Covid-19 patients in hospital in Bulgaria, 3657 fewer than the 4022 reported on the first day of last year, with 35 in intensive care, 457 fewer than the same day last year.

A total of 8205 medical personnel tested positive for Covid-19 in 2022, bringing the total to 26 285 as of January 1 this year.

A total of 4 603 029 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 had been administered as of January 1, including 902 369 in 2022.

A total of 2 074 810 people had completed the vaccination cycle as of January 1, including 159 900 last year.

As of January 1 2023, a total of 939 299 people had received a booster dose, including 664 246 in 2022.

Bulgaria began administering doses of booster vaccines adapted against the Omicron variant in 2022. As of January 1, a total of 66 730 adapted booster doses had been administered.

