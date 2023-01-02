Bulgaria to withdraw 2005-issue 20 leva banknote from circulation

The Sofia Globe

The governing council of central Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) has decided to take out of circulation the banknotes of 20 leva denomination, issue 2005, which will cease to be legal tender as of February 1 2023.

As of that date, 20 leva banknotes, issue 2005, will be exchanged at the counters of the BNB at their face value, without any limit to the amount, free of charge, and without any deadline for the exchange, the central bank said.

