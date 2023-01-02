Bulgaria’s road death toll in 2022 was 525

A total of 525 people died in accidents on Bulgaria’s roads in 2022, according to provisional figures published by the Interior Ministry.

This is the second-lowest road death toll in Bulgaria in the five years from 2018 to 2022.

Bulgaria’s road death toll in 2018 was 609, in 2019 it was 623, with a drop to 466 in 2020 – an apparent result of intercity travel restrictions for some weeks that year as an anti-Covid measure – while in 2021 the figure was 560.

In 2022, apart from the road deaths, 8409 people were seriously injured in accidents on Bulgaria’s roads. There were 6589 road accidents in Bulgaria last year.

In December 2022, there were 495 road accidents, leaving 44 people dead and 636 seriously injured.

As The Sofia Globe reported at the time, the European Commission said on October 17 that Bulgaria’s road fatality rate in 2021 was 81 per million inhabitants, the second-highest in the European Union, after Romania’s rate of 92 per million inhabitants.

Before 2017, Bulgaria had the highest road fatality rate in the EU, which it joined at the beginning of 2007.

(Photo: Gabriella Fabbri)

