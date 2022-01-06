Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 66 deaths, 6766 new cases

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Sixty-six people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 31 303, according to the January 6 report by the unified information portal.

Of 52 040 tests done in the past day, 6766 – about 13 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 764 476 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 117 409 are active. The number of active cases increased by 5942 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 758 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 615 764.

There are 4608 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 672 newly admitted. There are 493 in intensive care, an increase of 25 compared with the figure in the January 5 report.

Eighty-three medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 18 245.

So far, 3 768 966 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 32 429 in the past day.

A total of 1 927 428 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 5766 in the past day, while 324 454 have received a booster dose, including 23 496 in the past day.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

Please click on the orange button below to sign up to support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!