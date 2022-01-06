Districts in Bulgaria that are Covid-19 dark red zones rise to seven

Share this: Facebook

The Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria has deteriorated further, with the number of districts that are dark red zones having risen to seven, according to the January 6 update by the unified information portal.

In the past day, Rousse, Blagoevgrad and Sofia district crossed the threshold of 500 or more out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, becoming Covid-19 dark red zones, joining Sofia city, Pernik, Varna and Bourgas in that category.

At the same time, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate jumped from 419.76 out of 100 000 population on January 5 to 496.43 on January 6.

Seventeen districts are Covid-19 red zones, meaning a morbidity rate between 250 and 499.9 per 100 000 population: Veliko Turnovo, Vidin, Vratsa, Gabrovo, Kyustendil, Lovech, Montana, Pazardzhik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Silistra, Sliven, Smolyan, Stara Zagora, Haskovo, Shoumen and Yambol.

Four districts are yellow zones, meaning a morbidity rate between 100 and 249.9 per 100 000 population: Kurdzhali, Dobrich, Razgrad and Turgovishte.

A week ago, on December 30, a total of 17 districts were red zones, 12 were classified as yellow and one as green. On that date, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate was 293.59 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis.

(Illustration, with the dark red zones coloured in brown: National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases)

