Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 12 yellow zones as nationwide morbidity rate rises

Twelve out of the 28 districts in Bulgaria are classified as Covid-19 yellow zones – meaning a morbidity rate from 100 to 249.9 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis – according to the December 30 report by the unified information portal.

The number decreased by five in the past day, after the districts of Blagoevgrad, Kyustendil, Plovdiv, Silistra and Haskovo were reclassified from yellow to red.

This was the result of a sharp increase in the national Covid-19 morbidity rate reported on December 30 – 293.59, up from 268.66 the previous day.

That figure is based on data of 14 days up to December 29, which was the first working day in Bulgaria following a four-day Christmas holidays weekend.

Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, Bulgarian authorities have reported incomplete data on weekends and public holidays, with missing data added into the figures of the next working day.

This also explains sudden jumps in Covid-19 deaths recorded, as seen in the December 30 daily report by the unified information portal.

The 12 districts classified as yellow zones on December 30 were Veliko Turnovo, Vidin, Gabrovo, Dobrich, Montana, Pazardzhik, Razgrad, Sliven, Smolyan, Turgovishte, Shoumen and Yambol.

Seventeen districts are red zones, meaning a morbidity rate from 250 to 499.9 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis: Blagoevgrad, Bourgas, Varna, Vratsa, Kyustendil, Lovech, Pernik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Rousse, Silistra, Sofia district, Sofia city, Stara Zagora and Haskovo.

The country’s highest Covid-19 morbidity rate is in the district of Pernik, 421.01 per 100 000 population. The city of Sofia also had a morbidity rate above 400 per 100 000 population, at 410.12.

One district, Kurdhzali, is classified as a green zone, meaning a morbidity rate lower than 100 per 100 000 population, at 78.99.

(Illustration: National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases)

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

