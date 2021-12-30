Poll: Business climate in Bulgaria improved in December

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



A regular monthly poll by the National Statistical Institute (NSI) has found that managers see the business climate in Bulgaria has improved in December, the first increase after several consecutive months of decline.

The NSI poll found that the total business climate indicator was up by 2.6 percentage points compared with November, a result of the improved business climate in Bulgaria’s construction, retail trade and service sectors.

In the construction sector, the indicator increased by 3.3 percentage points, with managers saying that construction activity and orders were unchanged and they were moderately optimistic about the coming three months.

The retail trade indicator was up by 4.9 percentage points, with retailers optimistic about the business situation of their enterprises, while also being positive about sales and orders to be placed with suppliers in the next three months.

The service sector indicator rose by 5.9 percentage points, with managers more optimistic about the current state of their companies and upbeat about expected demand for services.

The industry indicator declined by 0.7 percentage points, with managers taking more negative views about the current situation of their businesses, noting a decline in orders and taking a more reserved view about the outlook for the next six months.

(Photo: Carl Dwyer/freeimages.com)

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments