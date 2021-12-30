Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 162 deaths, 3449 new cases registered

Share this: Facebook

The deaths of 162 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 30 819, according to the December 30 report by the unified information portal.

Of 36 449 tests done in the past day, 3449 – about 9.46 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 740 682 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 99 139 are active. The number of active cases is 1011 more than the figure in the December 29 report.

The report said that in the past day, 2276 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 610 724.

There are 4071 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 761 newly admitted. There are 462 in intensive care, a decrease of 19 compared with the figure in the December 29 report.

Twenty-six medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 18 019.

So far, 3 682 460 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 19 901 in the past day.

A total of 1 908 733 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 8197 in the past day, while 265 194 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 9558 in the past day.

