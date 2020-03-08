Coronavirus in Bulgaria: Sofia University closes, theatres go dark

Sofia University rector Atanas Gerdzhikov ordered the suspension of classes and all large-scale events at the university until March 15 in response to the four confirmed cases of Covid-19 new coronavirus in Bulgaria.
Scheduled examinations and defence of dissertations would go ahead if it was impossible to postpone, he said in an order issued on March 8.
The order suspended all conferences, discussions, public lectures, performances, concerts and other cultural events, sports events, departmental and faculty council meetings. Urgent decisions would be voted on electronically, Gerzhikov said.
Trips by academic staff, administration staff and students abroad should be cancelled, unless in exceptional cases they could not be postponed or cancelled.
All academic staff, administration staff and students, as well as foreign faculty, researchers and students arriving from abroad should go into quarantine for 14 days.
Gerdhzikov also ordered disinfection of Sofia University premises.
The same day, Sofia municipality ordered numerous steps against coronavirus. There have been no confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria’s capital city. The confirmed cases, as of the morning of March 8, add up to four – two in Gabrovo and two in Pleven.
Meeting in emergency session on Sunday morning, the Cabinet ordered numerous steps against coronavirus, including the cancellation of all indoor cultural events.
In Sofia, the Sofia Opera and Ballet, Ivan Vazov National Theatre, Theatre Sofia and Bulgarian Army Theatre were among those to cancel performances immediately.
Sofia Opera and Ballet cancelled an evening performance of Verdi’s Troubadour. It said that it would make a further announcement on Monday.
Sofia Theatre said that the March 8 performance of the play The Debaucher was being postponed. Tickets could be rescheduled for future dates or refunds were also possible, the theatre said.
(Photo of Ivan Vazov National Theatre: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)