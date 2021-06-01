Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past month, 1301 deaths

Share this: Facebook

A total of 1301 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in May 2021, according to figures posted by the national information system on June 1.

The January Covid-19 death toll in Bulgaria was 1469, in February 1146, in March 3006 and in April 3202.

According to the June 1 report, Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll is 17 700.

A total of 418 577 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria, a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus. The figure increased by 14 197 in May.

There are 18 694 active cases, a decrease of 29 753 in the past month.

The report said that 382 183 people had recovered from the virus, an increase of 42 649 in the past month.

There are 3054 people with Covid-19 in hospital, a decrease of 3851 in the past month, with 348 in hospital, a decrease of 326.

Two hundred and thirty-eight medical personnel tested positive in May, bringing the total to date to 13 410, again a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

A total of 550 460 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in Bulgaria in May, bringing the total to 1 365 923.

So far, 560 385 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, meaning either that they have received a second dose or one from a single-dose vaccine. This figure includes 347 031 in May.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

