Bulgaria’s road death toll in first five months of 2021 is 150

A total of 150 people died in accidents on Bulgaria’s roads in the first five months of 2021, according to provisional statistics posted by the Interior Ministry on June 1.

This death toll is 13 higher than at the same time in 2020 – a reversal of the trend that began in March last year of reduced road death tolls.

In 2020, there were intercity travel restrictions in Bulgaria from March 20 to May 5 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In May 2020, there were 35 road deaths and 513 people injured in a total of 424 accidents.

Bulgaria’s road death rate in 2020 was 26 per cent lower than in 2019, with the country moving from the second-highest to the third-highest rate in the European Union, according to preliminary figures published by the European Commission on April 20, as The Sofia Globe reported at the time.

May 2021 saw 546 accidents, leaving 54 people dead and 661 injured. The month included the effective 10-day holiday period that began with the Orthodox Easter.

So far this year, there have been 1987 accidents on Bulgaria’s roads. Apart from the deaths, a total of 2463 people have been injured.

