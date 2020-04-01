Bulgaria’s road death toll in Q1 2020 is 25 lower than same time last year

Share this: Facebook

The numbers of people who died or were injured in serious road accidents in Bulgaria in the first quarter of 2020 are significantly lower than at the same time last year, according to provisional statistics posted by the Interior Ministry.

There was a particularly significant drop in March 2020 in accidents, fatalities and injuries.

On March 20, Bulgaria’s Health Minister imposed restrictions on intercity travel, as a step against the spread of Covid-19. Travel between capitals of Bulgaria’s 28 districts is permitted only for provable reasons of work, medical need, assistance for elderly relatives or to return to a registered permanent residential address.

By March 31 2020, a total of 85 people died in road accidents in Bulgaria, 25 fewer than the figure for March 31 2019.

In March 2020 alone, 26 people died in car accidents, compared with 43 in March 2019.

Road accidents in the first quarter of 2020 added up to 1101, compared with 1295 at the same time last year.

A total of 1387 people were injured in road accidents in the first quarter, compared with 1629 in the first quarter of 2019.

Official European Union statistics show that in recent years, Bulgaria has had the second-highest road fatality in the EU.

(Archive photo: pixabay)

