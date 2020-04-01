Unemployment in Bulgaria in February 2020 was 4.1% – Eurostat

Share this: Facebook

Unemployment in Bulgaria in February 2020 was 4.1 per cent, unchanged from January and down from 4.7 per cent in February 2019, European Union statistics agency Eurostat said on April 1, citing seasonally-adjusted figures.

The February 2019 figure represented an estimated 157 000 unemployed people in Bulgaria and the number decreased to 138 000 in February 2020.

Youth unemployment in Bulgaria was 10.3 per cent in February 2020, up from 9.8 per cent in February 2019, Eurostat said.

Bulgaria reported its first four confirmed Covid-19 cases on March 8. By the morning of April 1, the figure had increased to 412.

There have been reports of employers laying off staff, while expatriate Bulgarians have returned to the country in large numbers. Eurostat is scheduled to report Bulgaria’s March 2020 unemployment figures on April 30.

Eurostat said that in February 2020, average unemployment in the EU was 6.5 per cent, stable compared with January 2020 and down from 6.9 per cent in February 2019. The February 2020 figure remained the lowest since the start of the agency’s monthly unemployment series in February 2000.

Average youth unemployment in the EU in February 2020 was 14.9 per cent, Eurostat said.

(Photo: Mark Puplava/freeimages.com)

