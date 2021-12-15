Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 21 red zones, seven yellow zones

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The number of districts in Bulgaria classified as Covid-19 red zones – meaning a morbidity rate between 250 and 499.9 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis – has decreased from 23 to 21 in the past day, according to the December 15 report by the unified information portal.

The districts of Dobrich and Yambol are now yellow zones, meaning a morbidity rate between 100 and 249.9 per 100 000 population, along with Kurdzhali, Pazardzhik, Silistra, Sliven and Shoumen.

The districts classified as red zones are Blagoevgrad, Bourgas, Varna, Veliko Turnovo, Vidin, Vratsa, Gabrovo, Kyustendil, Lovech, Montana, Pernik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Razgrad, Rousse, Smolyan, Sofia district, Sofia city, Stara Zagora, Turgovishte and Haskovo.

The morbidity rate is highest in the district of Rousse, 487.47. In Sofia city, the morbidity rate is 409.89.

The report said that Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate was 341.12 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis as of December 15, down from 350.91 on December 14.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!