Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 76 deaths, 2004 new cases

Seventy-six people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 29 764, according to the December 15 report by the unified information portal.

Of the Covid-19 deaths in Bulgaria in the past day, 88.16 per cent had not been vaccinated, meaning either that they had not completed the vaccination cycle or had not received a dose at all, the report said.

Of 28 810 tests done in the past day, 2004 – about 6.95 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 718 651 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 95 813 are active. The number of active cases decreased by 22 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 1950 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 593 074.

There are 4961 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, with 453 newly admitted. There are 583 in intensive care, 19 fewer than the figure in the December 14 report.

Thirty-five medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 17 786.

So far, 3 523 523 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 17 185 in the past day.

A total of 1 850 725 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 6126 in the past day, while 184 821 have received a booster dose, including 9041 in the past day.

