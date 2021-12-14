Bulgaria’s Bansko 2021 season starts on December 17: Strong snowfall, bookings up

Share this: Facebook

The winter ski season in Bulgaria’s Bansko resort starts on December 17, with the official opening on Saturday, which comes with a one-day-only special full day pass of just 20 leva, children five leva and for those under seven, just one lev.

From December 28, an adult full day lift pass will be 79 leva. The price rises have been lower than feared; that figure is up from 70 leva last season.

With more than two metres of snow having fallen on the highest areas and much of the mountain with 60cm and more, and the town in snow, this is the best start to the season we can remember.

Temperatures will fall well below zero all this week, enabling snow-making machines to build an even better base of snow for the ski road back down to the town. But wrap up warm.

With so much snow falling there has been a dramatic increase in bookings for Bansko.

(Photos: Lance Nelson of banskoblog.com)

