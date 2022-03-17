Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 26 deaths, 1949 new cases

Share this: Facebook

Twenty-six people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 36 222, according to the March 17 report by the unified information portal.

Of 16 422 tests done in the past day, 1949 – about 11.86 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 1 119 474 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 193 778 are active.

The number of active cases decreased by 1642 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 3565 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 889 474.

As of March 17, Bulgaria’s Covid-19 morbidity rate is 336.58 out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 341.28 on March 16.

There are 2303 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 228 newly admitted. There are 278 in intensive care, a decrease of 10 compared with the figure in the March 16 report.

Forty medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 23 741.

So far, 4 329 904 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 2342 in the past day.

A total of 2 055 253 people have completed the vaccination cycle, including 691 in the past day, while 707 213 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 1613 in the past day.

