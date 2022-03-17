Bulgaria’s new passenger car registrations up 16% in January-February 2022 y/y

Share this: Facebook

New passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in January and February 2022 were up by 16 per cent compared with the first two months of 2021, according to figures published on March 17 by the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association, ACEA.

There were a total of 3977 new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in the first two months of 2022, compared with 3429 in January and February 2021, ACEA said.

In February alone, there were 1943, an increase of 17 per cent compared with the 1660 in February 2021.

However, against the backdrop of the Covid-19 crisis, new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in January and February 2021 were 20.6 per cent lower than those in the first two months of 2020, as The Sofia Globe reported on March 17 last year.

ACEA said that in February 2022, new passenger car registrations in the European Union contracted further ( by 6.7 per cent), as car manufacturers continued to face supply chain disruptions.

With 719 465 units sold across the EU, this was the weakest result in terms of volumes for the month of February since records began, ACEA said.

The four key markets in the region posted mixed results.

Italy and France recorded double digit losses ( by 22.6 per cent and 13 per cent, respectively), while Spain and Germany saw growth (6.6 per cent and 3.2 per cent, respectively).

From January to February 2022, total registrations of new cars in the EU declined by 6.4 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Again, looking at the four largest markets, Italy saw the largest drop ( by 21.1 per cent), followed by France (by 15.7 per cent).

On the other hand, markets in both Germany (5.6 per cent) and Spain (4.2 per cent) continued to expand, ACEA said.

