New passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in first two months of 2021 down 20.6% y/y

New passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in January and February 2021 were 20.6 per cent lower than those in the first two months of 2020, according to provisional figures released on March 17 by the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, ACEA.

In January and February 2021, new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria added up to 3429, down from 4318 in January and February 2020.

In February 2021, there were 1660 new passenger car registrations, a decrease of 16.5 per cent compared with February 2020, ACEA said.

In February 2021, new passenger car registrations in the European Union dropped by 19.3 per cent, as Covid-19 containment measures and uncertainty continued to weigh heavily on demand, the association said.

With 771 486 units registered across the EU region, this marked the lowest February total on record since 2013.

All four major EU markets recorded losses in February 2021.

Italy posted the smallest drop (‐12.3 per cent), while the other markets faced stronger declines: Germany (‐19.0 per cent), France (‐20.9 per cent) and Spain (‐38.4 per cent).

From January to February 2021, total registrations of new cars in the EU were 21.7 per cent lower than during the same period in 2020.

So far this year, demand fell in each of the major markets.

Spain was the hardest hit, with sales almost halved (‐44.6 per cent) compared to last year, followed by Germany (‐25.1 per cent), France (‐14.2 per cent) and Italy (‐13.1 per cent), ACEA said.

