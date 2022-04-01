More than half of Bulgaria’s districts are Covid-19 yellow zones

Share this: Facebook

Sixteen out of the 28 districts in Bulgaria are Covid-19 yellow zones, meaning a morbidity rate between 100 and 249.9 per 100 000 population on a 14 basis.

As of April 1, one district in Bulgaria is a dark red zone (morbidity higher than 500 out of 100 000 population), eight are red zones (morbidity between 250 and 499.9 per 100 000 population) and three are green zones (morbidity less than 100 per 100 000 population).

A month ago, on March 1, twenty districts were dark red zones, six were red zones and two were yellow zones. No district was classified as a green zone.

As of April 1, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 256.33 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis.

On March 1, the 14-day morbidity rate per 100 000 population was 698.69, on February 1 it was 1754.65 per 100 000 population and on January 1 it was 342.3.

The district that currently is a dark red zone is Silistra, with a 14-day morbidity rate per 100 000 population of 508.18.

The eight districts that are red zones are Sofia city, Bourgas, Varna, Veliko Turnovo, Vidin, Dobrich, Shoumen and Yambol.

In Sofia city, the 14-day morbidity rate per 100 000 population is 387.72. On March 1, Sofia city’s morbidity rate was 803.8 per 100 000 population.

The 16 districts that are yellow zones are Vratsa, Gabrovo, Kyustendil, Lovech, Montana, Pernik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Razgrad, Rousse, Sliven, Smolyan, Sofia district, Stara Zagora, Turgovishte and Haskovo.

The three green zone districts are Blagoevgrad, Kurdzhali and Pazardzhik, according to figures posted on the unified information portal on April 1.

(Illustration: National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases)

