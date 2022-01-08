Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 96 deaths, 5524 new cases

Share this: Facebook

Ninety-six people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 31 471, according to the January 8 report by the unified information portal.

Of 44 662 tests done in the past day, 5524 – about 12.36 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 775 525 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 125 930 are active. The number of active cases increased by 4752 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 676 people were registered as having recovered from the disease, bringing the total to 618 124.

There are 4926 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 644 newly admitted. There are 522 in intensive care, an increase of 13 compared with the figure in the January 7 report.

Forty-seven medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 18 358.

So far, 3 838 576 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria.

A total of 1 938 466 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 5236 in the past day, while 375 523 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 25 477 in the past day.

